Watch: “A special feeling to hit the winning boundary” – Cheteshwar Pujara after India beat Australia in second Test to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Cheteshwar Pujara shone in his 100th Test with a winning boundary as India won the second Test against Australia in Delhi by six wickets on Sunday (February 19). The right-hander expressed delight on hitting the winning runs to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With the scores level, the 35-year-old took charge and hit off-spinner Todd Murphy for a boundary over mid-wicket to bring up the winning runs. Sharing the video, BCCI wrote:

“In his 100th Test, @cheteshwar1 finishes off the chase in style. Team India secures a six-wicket victory in the second INDvAUS Test here in Delhi.”

After getting dismissed for a duck in the first innings, Pujara remained unbeaten on 31. On the post-match show, he said:

“It's been a great Test match; unfortunately, I didn't get any runs in the first innings, but I knew if I stay for the first 10 minutes I can score. A special feeling, was very nervous as my entire family was there. A special feeling to hit the winning boundary, looking forward to the remaining 2 Tests.”

Watch Pujara's winning hit here:

“I thought we'll chase something around 200-250” – Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara reckoned Australia might set a target of at least 200 in the fourth innings. He also credited the spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin for bowling out the visitors for 113. Pujara said:

“I thought we'll chase something around 200-250, so we were prepared to go and do that. We were a bit disappointed at yesterday's bowling; we conceded a bit too many runs, but they were excellent today (the spinners).”

While Jadeja scalped seven wickets, Ashwin took three in the second innings against the Aussies.

The right-hander also highlighted why sweep shots backfired for the Aussie batters, as they tried to counter the spin threat on Day 3. He said:

“It's not an ideal shot to play because of the low bounce (speaking about the sweep shot), but I have practiced playing it a lot. I try to use my feet; it's always better to play in that manner on such turning wickets. Once you're in, after 30-35 balls, you'll get to a situation where you can play your shots with confidence.”

The Saurashtra batter also congratulated his domestic team for winning the Ranji Trophy final on Sunday. The 35-year-old said:

"Lovely, congrats to all the guys (on Saurashtra's Ranji triumph), was following the scores until lunch. Great achievement; we've been consistent over the last few years, and it's our second title in the last 4 years."

Team India will play the third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, which starts on Wednesday (March 1).

