“Watch Ajinkya Rahane, and take a leaf out of his book” - Anshuman Gaekwad to Mayank Agarwal

Former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad feels that Mayank Agarwal and other Indian batsmen can learn a lot by watching stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane bat.

Agarwal has struggled in the first two Tests with scores of 17, 9, 0 and 5, putting his spot in the playing XI in jeopardy. Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu in an SK Live session on Facebook, Gaekwad pointed out a flaw in Agarwal’s batting, saying in this regard:

“On the Australian or English wickets, you need to have your feet moving. What Mayank has been doing is, he is shuffling and coming and standing at the crease."

Mayank Agarwal

Asking the Indian batsmen to take a cue from Ajinkya Rahane, Anshuman Gaikwad added:

“They should watch Rahane, and take a leaf out of his book. Look at his footwork: He stretches; he uses the crease, uses his feet so well. That is why he doesn’t get into a wrong position, which Mayank has been getting into. That is why he is finding it difficult."

On whether he thinks Agarwal should he dropped for the next Test, Anshuman Gaekwad admitted:

“Two Test matches have gone. He hasn’t got a big one. So they might ask Rohit to open in his place also.”

Ajinkya Rahane should be in the Top 4 when selecting Test teams: Anshuman Gaekwad

Anshuman Gaekwad, a former coach of the Indian team, feels that Ajinkya Rahane deserves to be a permanent member of the Test team.

Lauding the stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane for leading by example and batting with determination, Anshuman Gaikwad said:

“I always believed Rahane had that. It is very unfortunate that he has been in and out of the side. He is one guy who should be in the top four consistent member of the team. [sic]. He is a guy who has got the technique. He has proved it over and over again.”

Taking the example of Mohammad Azharuddin, Anshuman Gaekwad further stated that it is important to back quality players like Ajinkya Rahane when they are not doing well. The 68-year-old recalled in this regard:

“I remember when I was the selector, we picked up Azharuddin. And (in the) first three Tests, he got three hundreds in a row. And thereafter, six months he didn’t get a run. But Viswanath was chairman, and Vishy and I and other selectors said, 'This guy has got mettle, and we have to continue with him. We continued with him, and you see the results."

Anshuman Gaikwad further continued in this regard:

“Similarly, I think (with) Ajinkya Rahane, they have to give him lot of confidence. He is a player of quality. Sometimes you have a bad patch. Sunil Gavaskar had a bad patch, Mohinder Amarnath had, Viswanath had. The greatest ever, they all have had bad patches. That doesn’t mean you just sidetrack them.”

Anshuman Gaekwad knows a thing or two about battling, playing 40 Tests. Although he was not the most talented around, he batted with resolve to compile 1985 runs with a best score of 201.