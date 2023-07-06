[Watch] Alex Carey uses his lips to hold on to Ben Duckett's catch in 3rd Ashes 2023 Test

In an exceptional showcase of the presence of mind, Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey used his lips to hold on to a catch in the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Thursday, July 6.

England's in-form opener Ben Duckett got a thick edge on a short-ball outside off-stump, which flew quickly on top and left of Carey. The southpaw did well to jump and grab it with his fingers. While falling down with the momentum, he noticed that it might slip out and leaned forward to stick his lips on the ball so it doesn't pop out.

Here's a video of the same:

Former England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan was quick to remark, "that's definitely a smooch".

The Aussie would have enjoyed that wicket, especially because Alex Carey has been the subject of the loudest boos from the crowd at Headingley.

But Carey has been brilliant so far in this series behind the wickets, in complete contrast to his opposite number, Jonny Bairstow, who dropped two catches in the first innings.

England would want it doesn't become a difference between the two teams in the Test, especially after the 'keeper-to-'keeper controversy at Lord's.

England in trouble after Alex Carey's blinder

Ben Duckett's wicket left England at 18/1 and skipper Pat Cummins took another wicket in his next over. Harry Brook, who was promoted to No. 3 for his home Test, pushed at a fuller delivery outside the off-stump and gave an edge away to the second slip.

Joe Root and Zak Crawley built a small partnership to bail England out of danger. But just when Crawley was getting some praise from the on-air commentators, Mitch Marsh lured him to go at the out-swinger, but the ball moved more than he expected under the lights and took the edge to David Warner at first slip.

Bairstow is at the crease for the first time since the controversy, and as you'd expect, the session is getting more exciting by the minute. Catch all the action here!

