Watch: An animated Rohit Sharma signals Cheteshwar Pujara to get into attacking mode in 3rd IND vs AUS Test

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was visibly unhappy with the approach of Cheteshwar Pujara during the final session of Day 2 in the ongoing third Test against Australia in Indore.

At the end of the 52nd over of India's second innings, Sharma was captured having a conversation with substitute Ishan Kishan. From his gestures, it seemed as if he wanted Pujara and Axar Patel to show positive intent instead of just looking to bat time.

A video of the incident was shared by a fan on Twitter and has since gone viral on social media.

You can watch the clip below:

Parth Trivedi @parthkt #INDvsAUSTest

Pujara is doing much better than other batters @ImRo45 message loud and clear to PujaraPujara is doing much better than other batters @ImRo45 message loud and clear to Pujara 😂 #INDvsAUSTest Pujara is doing much better than other batters https://t.co/lrLf9GQYtw

Notably, the message led to Pujara changing gears. The right-handed batter sent Nathan Lyon's delivery over the ropes for a stunning six in the 55th over, presumably executing the skipper's plans.

Sharma seemed to enjoy Pujara's six and was seen sporting a wide smile in the dressing room.

Cheteshwar Pujara dismissed after a well-made half-century on Day 2

While Cheteshwar Pujara slammed an impressive six following Rohit Sharma's message, he was dismissed soon after, putting the hosts in deep trouble.

The well-set batter fell to Nathan Lyon in the 57th over while trying to flick the ball away. Steve Smith hung on to a terrific one-handed diving catch at leg slip to end Pujara's gritty knock.

The Saurashtra-born batter fought a lone battle in the second innings. While the side's top-order big guns departed early, he occupied the crease from one end, scoring 59 runs from 142 deliveries.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Well done, Cheteshwar Pujara - 59 in 142 balls under the toughest of circumstances. He stood there like a wall and took India towards a respectable total.



Terrific knock, Pujara! Well done, Cheteshwar Pujara - 59 in 142 balls under the toughest of circumstances. He stood there like a wall and took India towards a respectable total.Terrific knock, Pujara! https://t.co/Jh7a5oa7TG

With his dismissal, Pujara also created an unwanted record. This was the 13th time he got out to Lyon in Test cricket. This is the most number of times an Indian batter has been dismissed by a single bowler in the format. It is worth mentioning that he got out to Lyon in the first innings of the Indore Test as well.

Get India vs Australia Live Score Updates for 3rd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates & news

Poll : 0 votes