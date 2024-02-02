[Watch] Axar Patel throws away his wicket to backward point in IND vs ENG 2nd Test

India star all-rounder Axar Patel threw away his wicket to backward point during Day 1 of the second Test against England in Vizag on Friday, February 2. The left-handed batter got a promising start, scoring 27 runs off 51 balls, including four boundaries, but departed on the stroke of stumps.

For the unversed, Patel’s wicket came during the 86th over of India's first innings. Debutant Shoaib Bashir bowled a short delivery outside off and Patel went for the cut, but the ball bounced on him. The batter wasn’t in complete control of the shot and played it in the air and Rehan Ahmed completed a simple catch. He stood his ground for a few moments in shock before carrying himself off the field.

With the wicket, Bashir also broke the 52-run stand between Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal for the fifth wicket.

5 Indian batters throw away starts on Day 1 ft. Axar Patel

Five Indian batters – India captain Rohit Sharma (14 off 41), Shubman Gill (34 off 46), Shreyas Iyer (27 off 59), debutant Rajat Patidar Patidar (32 off 72), and Axar Patel threw away a good start against England on Day 1 of the second Test.

Bashir provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Sharma. James Anderson and Tom Hartley then sent back Gill and Iyer, respectively. Meanwhile, Rehan Ahmed ended Patidar’s knock as the latter chopped onto the stumps. The leg-spinner also dismissed KS Bharat for 17 off 23.

On the other hand, Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the show with his century. The left-handed batter stayed unbeaten on 179 off 257 balls, including five sixes and 17 boundaries.

At stumps on Day 1, the hosts were 336/6, with Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin (five off 10 deliveries) at the crease.

The hosts are currently trailing the five-match Test series 0-1, having lost the opening Test against England by 28 runs in Hyderabad.

