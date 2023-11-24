[Watch] Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed enjoy Qawwali night ahead of Imam-ul-Haq’s wedding, video goes viral

Former Pakistan captains Sarfaraz Ahmed and Babar Azam attended the Qawwali night ahead of Imam-ul-Haq’s wedding in Lahore on Thursday, November 23.

In a video doing rounds on X, Sarfaraz was seen enjoying the music and having fun sitting next to Babar. The latter smiled as the qawwals sang to the tune of ‘Mera piya ghar aaya’.

For the unversed, Imam’s nikah (wedding ceremony) will take place on November 25. The cricketer will host the wedding reception on November 26.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

On the professional front, Babar Azam recently stepped down as skipper across formats. Shan Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the Test side and T20I sides, respectively.

Babar’s resignation as skipper came after Pakistan finished fifth in the 2023 World Cup points table. With the bat, he amassed 320 runs in nine matches at an average of 40, including four half-centuries. He had also led the Men in Green to the 2022 T20 World Cup final.

Imam, though, managed just 162 runs in six games at an average of 27, including a solitary half-century in the OFI World Cup.

Notably, Sarfaraz led Pakistan to the 2017 Champions Trophy.

The right-handed batter made his Test comeback against New Zealand at home last year, scoring 335 runs in four innings at an average of 83.75, including one ton and three half-centuries. He, however, returned with scores of 17, 1, and 14 not out in his last three Test innings during the two-Test series in Sri Lanka.

Imam-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Babar Azam included in Pakistan’s squad for three Tests in Australia

Imam-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Babar Azam have been included in Pakistan’s squad for the three Tests in Australia.

The camp is already underway for the Pakistan tour of Australia. The camp will run till November 28 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium before the team flies to Australia on November 30.

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafiq, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Nauman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Pakistan tour of Australia schedule

December 14-18: 1st Test in Perth

December 26-30: 2nd Test in Melbourne

January 3-7: 3rd Test in Sydney