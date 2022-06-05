[Watch] "Back to the grind" - Shreyas Iyer resumes practice post IPL 2022 for South Africa T20Is

Shreyas Iyer has begun his preparations for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, which starts on June 9 in Delhi.

Iyer was last seen in action in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). He failed to lead the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) into the playoffs. The Knight Riders finished seventh in the points table with 12 points from 14 games.

The 27-year-old shared a short clip on his social media handles, where he was seen batting in the nets. Iyer looked in good touch as he timed the ball from the middle of the bat.

Sharing the video, Iyer wrote:

"Back to the grind 💥"

Iyer had a good run with the bat in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. The right-handed batter finished with 401 runs in 14 games at an average of 30.85, including three fifties.

He will hope to keep the momentum going against the Proteas as the race for a T20 World Cup berth in Australia gets intense.

Ravi Shastri includes Shreyas Iyer in India's playing XI for 1st T20I vs SA

The former India head coach picked India's best playing XI for the series opener on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Speaking on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', the 1983 World Cup winner picked KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad as openers. Shastri then named Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant as the middle-order batters.

The cricketer-turned-commentator, who recently turned 60, picked Hardik Pandya as the all-rounder. The 28-year-old recently led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to the IPL 2022 title in their very first year.

Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal were picked as sure-shot starters, while Ravi Shastri was in two minds about the selection of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik, who were brilliant in the cash-rich league.

Shastri's playing XI: KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh/Umran Malik, Harshal Patel.

