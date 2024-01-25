[Watch] Ben Foakes knocks over all three stumps while retrieving a throw in a hilarious moment on Day 1 of IND vs ENG 1st Test

England wicket-keeper Ben Foakes produced a comical moment by inadvertently cleaning up all three stumps on the opening day of the first Test against India in Hyderabad.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma flicked an inswinger from Mark Wood to open his account on the first ball of the third over. The fielder in the deep made a wayward throw, leading to Foakes charging to prevent potential overthrows.

Unfortunately, his eyes were glued to the ball, and while running to collect the throw, he tripped on the stumps and knocked all three poles flat on the ground. The moment drew massive smiles from his teammates and the on-air commentators.

Here is a video of the hilarious 'Rugby tackle' of the stumps by Ben Foakes:

Expand Tweet

Despite the light-hearted moment, Foakes' return to international cricket wasn't memorable. The gloveman struggled with the bat in England's first innings, scoring a torturous four off 24 deliveries. His painful stay at the crease ended when left-arm spinner Axar Patel got him to nick one outside off.

The 30-year-old last played for England on their tour of New Zealand in February last year.

England surrender the early advantage despite Ben Stokes' heroics

India v England - 1st Test Match: Day One

The marquee series between India and England produced entertainment right from the word go on the opening day of the first Test in Hyderabad.

The visitors won a crucial toss and got off to the ideal start, reaching 55/0 after the first hour of play. However, their attacking batting started backfiring once the Indian spinners entered the scene.

Three quick wickets fell to the legendary spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, pegging England back and reducing them to 60/3 in no time. A 61-run partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root steadied things for England before another flurry of wickets saw them sink to 155/7.

Skipper Ben Stokes did what he almost often seems to do under pressure, scoring a counter-attacking 70 off 88 deliveries to propel England to a respectable 246 in their first essay.

India's spin trio worked superbly in tandem and picked up eight of 10 wickets to fall, with Jasprit Bumrah bagging the other two.

In reply, India's openers took on the English bowlers from the first over and raced to 73/0 in 11 overs. The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal were particularly severe on debutant Tom Hartley, who conceded 44 runs in his five overs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App