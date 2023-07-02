(Watch) Ben Stokes eyes Headingley repeat as he smashes a breathtaking hundred on day 5 at Lord's

England Test captain Ben Stokes has threatened to repeat his Headingley 2019 heroics after smashing a hundred on day five of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. The gun all-rounder reached the magical three-figure mark with three consecutive sixes off Cameron Green's bowling just before lunch.

The moment came in the 56th over of the innings when Stokes was supposedly fired up after Jonny Bairstow was adjudged run out under controversial circumstances.

The skipper started the over with a boundary and went on to smack three consecutive sixes before taking a single. There was no celebration from the 32-year-old, given the target was still some way off.

England started the day at 114-4, needing 257 more to win and register the highest run-chase at Lord's. After surviving the first hour unscathed, Josh Hazlewood broke through as Ben Duckett gloved one to Alex Carey behind the stumps for 83.

England head to lunch needing 128 more to win as Ben Stokes remains unbeaten on 108

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test Match: Day Five

While the home side was reduced to 243-6, they were left with only 128 more to level the five-Test series. With Stokes unbeaten at 108, he should fancy his chances of taking England over the line as he did at Headingley four years ago.

Nevertheless, the all-rounder must complete the job with tail-enders. Should England chase 371 down successfully, it will be their second-highest chase in the format. Their highest came against India at Edgbaston last year when the Englishmen gunned down 378.

Australia took an early lead in the series by winning at Edgbaston by two wickets. Chasing a stiff 281 for victory, the visiting side slid to 227-8 at one stage. However, the unbroken 55-run partnership between Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon sealed the win.

