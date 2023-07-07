[Watch] Ben Stokes finally dismissed after another breathtaking display on Day 2 of the 3rd Ashes Test

England skipper Ben Stokes was dismissed for 80 after another scintillating display at Headingley on Day 2 of the third Ashes Test. Coming in at 68-4 on the third ball of the day with his side on the ropes, the talismanic all-rounder produced another magical performance to follow up on his miraculous 155 on the final day at Lord's.

Wickets kept tumbling around Stokes much like the second innings at Lord's before the 32-year-old launched a scathing attack on the Aussies, particularly the young off-spinner Todd Murphy. He hit five sixes in total, all against Murphy, leading England to a respectable total of 238 in response to Australia's first-innings score of 263.

With the score reading a dismal 142 when the seventh wicket fell and the Ashes seemingly slipping away, Stokes upped the ante to ensure the hosts stayed alive in the game.

Nevertheless, despite being at the receiving end of a clobbering from Stokes, Murphy kept his cool and dismissed the southpaw with a flatter delivery on off-stump, which the batter mistimed straight to Steve Smith at the long-on boundary.

Here is the video of the dismissal that finally brought to an end another Stokes masterclass:

While Ben Stokes played his second consecutive blinder, It was another sorry performance with the bat by England. Starting the day on 68-3, the team lost its overnight batters, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, inside the first hour of play.

The slide continued further even as Moen Ali and Mark Wood added valuable 20s to concede a 26-run lead to the visitors.

Ben Stokes completes 6,000 Test runs during his half-century at Headingley

Ben Stokes thrilled the Headingley crowd once again on Day 2

England captain Ben Stokes also completed 6,000 Test runs during his incredible knock of 80 on the second day of the third Test at Headingley.

The champion all-rounder became the 16th Englishman to reach the landmark and the first England cricketer to score 6,000 runs and pick up 100 wickets in the red-ball format. Stokes also became the third player overall to do the 6000 runs-100 wickets feat after Sir Garfield Sobers and Jacques Kallis.

Since making his Test debut in the second game of the 2013 Ashes series in Adelaide, Stokes has scored 6,008 runs at an average of 36.63, with 13 centuries to his name.

The 32-year-old is also just three wickets shy of reaching 200 Test wickets, averaging 32.07 with the ball and best bowling figures of 6/22 against the West Indies.

Since taking over as England captain mid-last year, Stokes has led England to a dominant 11 wins in 13 games before the ongoing Ashes series.

