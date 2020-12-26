[Watch] Birthday boy Matthew Wade loses footing while trying to save a boundary, tumbles awkwardly

Australia's makeshift opener Matthew Wade had to go off the field towards the end of Day 1 at the MCG against India after he hurt himself while trying to save a boundary.

In the sixth over of India’s first innings, bowled by Pat Cummins, Cheteshwar Pujara drove a full delivery down the ground.

During his attempt to stop the ball from crossing the ropes, Matthew Wade's left foot got stuck in the ground for a few seconds. As a result he lost his balance and tumbled awkwardly over the boundary ropes. To add insult to injury, the ball also went for four.

Tweeting a video of the incident, 7Cricket added that Matthew Wade headed off the ground for treatment following the incident. Here is the video:

Matthew Wade is off the ground for treatment after this incident. Hopefully it's nothing too serious and he's back on soon... #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/oC5uvvHBnN — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 26, 2020

A forgettable birthday for Matthew Wade on the field

Incidentally, Matthew Wade is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. However, he could not make a significant contribution on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test.

Having lost Joe Burns for a duck after winning the toss and batting first, Australia would have had high hopes from Matthew Wade after he played some cracking shots at the start of the innings.

On 30, and looking good for much more, he perished trying to take on Ravichandran Ashwin. It was a needles stroke as a partnership was only just beginning to develop between him and Marnus Labuschagne.

Matthew Wade hobbles off after injuring himself earlier in an attempt to save a boundary.



Follow our #AUSvIND blog for updates: https://t.co/hN7CweXrOd pic.twitter.com/0ObaD2njDr — News Cricket (@NewsCorpCricket) December 26, 2020

Advertisement

Australia kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 195 in 72.3 overs.

When it was their turn to field, Mitchell Starc trapped Mayank Agarwal lbw for a duck in the first over. Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 28 took India to 36 for 1 at stumps.

Australia will go into Day 2 looking for quick wickets while also hoping that Matthew Wade’s injury is not too serious.

The left-handed batsman usually keeps wickets for the team, but has donned the role of makeshift opener with David Warner unavailable. The wicket-keeping duties, meanwhile, remain with skipper Tim Paine.