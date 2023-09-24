[Watch] Cameron Green fails to drag his bat over the crease as Ishan Kishan's direct hit catches him short in 2nd ODI against India

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green copped flak as he failed to properly run between the wickets as Ishan Kishan's direct hit caught him short of the crease at the striker's end. The 24-year-old did not drag his bat down, suggesting it was lazy running and having not converted a promising start into something substantial.

The incident occurred in the 20th over of the innings as Sean Abbott, who was at the striker's end, got an inside edge onto his pad and ran as the ball went into the slip region. Kishan fired a direct hit from behind the stumps, but Green's bat was in the air when the bails came off. Until then, the towering all-rounder had smashed a four and a six, scoring 19.

Australia's margin of defeat was greatly reduced thanks to precious lower-order runs from Abbott and Josh Hazlewood, with the seam-bowling duo adding 77. Abbott, the last man to be dismissed, clobbered a 29-ball half-century with four fours and five sixes, top-scoring for them with 54. Hazlewood, on the other hand, played a cameo of 12-ball 23.

Cameron Green endured a forgettable day with the ball

Cameron Green. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Before coming out to bat under immense pressure, Cameron Green had already endured a forgettable day with the ball, conceding an eye-watering 103 in 10 overs with wickets of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill. The 24-year-old also ran the risk of going for six sixes an over when Suryakumar Yadav hit four in four in his eight over of the innings.

Steve Smith, who captained the tourists in Pat Cummins' absence, sent the Men in Blue into bat first after winning the toss. While Josh Hazlewood dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad cheaply, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer counterattacked, sharing a 200-run stand. Later, Suryakumar Yadav unleashed his power-hitting skills, hammering a 24-ball half-century and staying unbeaten at 72 off 36 deliveries.

India eventually finished with 399 in 50 overs; however, the rain-induced break after the ninth over meant Australia had to chase 317 in 33 overs. The hosts won by 99 runs and took an unassailable 2-0 lead, with the third ODI set to begin on Wednesday.