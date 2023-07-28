[Watch] Chris Woakes dismisses Steve Smith, provides breakthrough to bring England back into contest in 5th Ashes Test

England pacer Chris Woakes provided a crucial breakthrough by ending Steve Smith’s innings on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test at Kia Oval on Friday (July 28).

The former Australian captain was on 71 off 122 when he tried to take the aggressive approach but mistimed a big shot. That went up miles in the air before wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow completed the catch.

The dismissal took place in the 90th over of Australia’s first innings off a length ball from Woakes. Smith played across the line but ended up with a top edge behind the slip cordon. Bairstow ran back, making a tough catch look easy.

With the dismissal, Woakes ended the 54-run partnership between Smith and Australian captain Pat Cummins for the eighth wicket.

Watch Steve Smith’s wicket below:

Smith has garnered 319 runs in nine innings at an average of 35.44, including a ton and half-century, in the 2023 Ashes series.

Steve Smith leads Australia’s fightback in 5th Ashes Test

A clinical batting performance from Steve Smith helped Australia fight back on the second day of the fifth Ashes Test. The right-handed batter scored crucial runs when the middle order failed to deliver, falling like a pack of cards.

In the second session, the visitors lost five wickets as they went in to Tea at 186-7. Australia have reached 278/8 after 98 overs, with Pat Cummins (34) and Todd Murphy (25) at the crease.

Earlier, batting first, England scored 283 in 54.4 overs, courtesy of Harry Brook, who hit 85 off 91, including two sixes and 11 boundaries. Ben Duckett chipped in with a run-a-ball 41. Chris Woakes and Mark Wood provided a late flourish with 36 and 28, respectively.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc starred with the ball, returning figures of 4-82. Josh Hazlewood and Todd Murphy bagged two wickets apiece, while Cummins and Mitchell Marsh settled for one apiece.

The visitors are leading the five-match Ashes series 2-1. Cummins and Co. have a golden opportunity to register their first series in England after 2001. They will do so by avoiding defeat in the ongoing Test.

Click here to follow the 5th Ashes Test live score updates.