[Watch] Dale Steyn shares tips with the Netherlands players ahead of the World Cup 2023

Former South Africa ace pacer Dale Steyn shared tips with the Netherlands players following their World Cup warmup game against Australia on Sunday, October 1.

In a video shared by the Cricket Netherlands on X (formerly known as Twitter), Steyn can be seen teaching the Dutch players how to improve their bowling. They captioned the post:

“Guess who came down to the Creamy Beans Cafe for a Coffee and shared his immense knowledge of the game with the boys?” The legend @DaleSteyn62 himself.”

Steyn has scalped 699 wickets in 265 matches for the Proteas across formats. He finished only behind former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock with 829 wickets in 423 matches, the highest wicket-taker for the country.

The 40-year-old is the bowling coach of Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and Major League Cricket franchise Washington Freedom.

World Cup: Dale Steyn picks India as finalists and includes Mohammed Siraj in his choice of five pacers to watch out for

Dale Steyn, meanwhile, has picked India as one of the finalists and included Mohammed Siraj in his choice of five pacers to watch out for in the maruquee ICC event. He told Star Sports:

“I feel like the favorites would probably be India, I feel like India is going to be one of the finalists, and probably England, but my heart wants to say South Africa and India, but I am kind of leaning towards India and England.”

He continued:

“[Mohammed Siraj] Swings the ball up front and knocks over big batters. Key player for India.”

Siraj is currently the World No.1 ODI bowler in the latest ICC rankings. The speedster has scalped 30 wickets in 14 ODIs at an economy rate of 4.92, with best figures of 6/21 in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023 final this year so far.

The Men in Blue, on the other hand, won their last World Cup trophy in 2011 under MS Dhoni. They, however, crashed out in the semi-finals of the 2015 and 2019 World Cups after losing to Australia and New Zealand in the semi-finals.

