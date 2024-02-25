[Watch] Dhruv Jurel falls for 90 as Tom Hartley gets his 3rd on Day 3 of IND vs ENG 4th Test

Team India keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel fell short of his maiden hundred on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi. Left-arm spinner Tom Hartley bowled an excellent delivery to claim his third wicket of the innings, as the 23-year-old walked back for 90.

The dismissal occurred in the 104th over of the innings, with Hartley bowling his 28th. The delivery to dismiss the right-hander was angled in, drawing a defensive push as the ball clattered into the middle and off stump. The entire Indian team applauded Jurel's dogged innings as he walked back to the dressing room. Joe Root also congratulated the youngster for his effort.

Hartley had dismissed Safaraz Khan and Ravichandran Ashwin on Day 2 of the Test. However, Shoaib Bashir was the star for the visitors as he claimed his maiden fifer in Test cricket, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Akash Deep. James Anderson claimed the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav.

Dhruv Jurel's knock reduces England's lead significantly

The home side started the day at 219-7, staring at conceding a massive lead on a deteriorating surface. However, Dhruv Jurel's partnership of 76 runs with Kuldeep Yadav came in handy. Debutant Akash Deep helped him add another 40 runs before India were eventually bowled out for 307.

Before the Agra-born cricketer, Yashasvi Jaiswal was the only Indian batter to cross 50 in the innings, as he also crossed 600 runs in the series.

England's first-innings total of 353 largely depended on Joe Root's unbeaten 122 and his partnership of 102 with Ollie Robinson, who made a critical 58. With a lead of 46, the tourists will again need a substantial effort from their batting line-up if they are to level the series ahead of the fifth Test in Dharamsala.

