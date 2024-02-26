[Watch] Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill take India over finish line in a tricky chase in 4th IND vs ENG Test to seal the series

Youngsters Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill rose to the occasion and finished the chase expertly to win the fourth Test for India against England in Ranchi on Monday (February 26). With the victory, India took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

India got a good start in the chase of 192 as Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched an 84-run opening partnership. However, Jaiswal's departure in the 18th over gave an opening for England to make a comeback. They utilized it well and scalped five wickets in quick succession, reducing India to 120/5.

Dhruv Jurel (39*) walked in at this juncture and displayed wonderful temperament to absorb the pressure. He rotated the strike well by finding gaps regularly in the company of Shubman Gill (52*) to get India back into the game.

Gill picked up pace later and hit a couple of sixes to bring up his half-century. Jurel eventually finished the match in the 61st over.

You can watch the scenes after India's victory in the below video:

"It means a world for us"- Team India batter Shubman Gill after winning the 4th Test vs England

Speaking after the conclusion of the fourth Test, Shubman Gill reflected on the hard-fought win and said:

"We were put under pressure but I think we had a good start by our openers. You have to see the situation and play accordingly sometimes. Their bowlers bowled good lines and protected the boundaries well. On a wicket like this, we have to be patient and take the singles. When they give any lose deliveries, try to pounce on that. (A chat before the hat-trick ball with Jurel) I told you batted beautifully and just keep the same mindset."

Gill continued:

"The way he came down against the off-spinners was great. I wanted to take LBW out of the equation by stepping out in the second session. It means a world for us. There were some nerves after losing the first test but Rohit Bhai backed us throughout."

The final Test between India and England will commence on March 7 in Dharamsala.

