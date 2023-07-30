[Watch] England pacer Stuart Broad hits a six off the last ball of his international career in 5th Ashes 2023 Test

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad hit a six off the final ball of his international career, which came in the fifth Ashes 2023 on Sunday, July 30, at the Kennington Oval.

Broad walked in to bat in the final session on day three of the Test and ended the day unbeaten with his long-time bowling partner James Anderson. After an assertive batting performance from the top and middle order, England had reached a strong position with a 377-run lead at the end of the day's play.

The duo played 1.5 overs and added six more runs on the fourth day. Broad scored all those runs with a single hit off Mitchell Starc's short ball. Anderson got out in the next over while facing spinner Todd Murphy.

England got all out for 395 in their second innings and set a huge target of 384 for Australia.

We talk about Ben Stokes being the ultimate warrior but Stuart Broad is the ultimate Ashes warrior: Ricky Ponting

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting heaped praise on Stuart Broad for his exceptional performances in Ashes cricket over the years and called him the ultimate Ashes warrior. He shed light on the importance of judging the quality of players over a period of time and felt that Stuart Broad has passed in that aspect with flying colors.

In a conversation on Sky Sports, Ponting said:

“The ultimate Ashes warrior. I am a believer in judging players on longevity and maintaining such high standards at the absolute highest level. He has played 25 consecutive Ashes Tests at home, which is unbelievable in itself.”

He added:

“We talk about Ben Stokes being the ultimate warrior but Broad is the ultimate Ashes warrior. All of his best cricket has been played in the Ashes series. People’s names and reputations are forged in what they are able to achieve in the Ashes series and he can be mightily proud of what he has achieved. He will be remembered for how good he was in his last series. It is about the perfect time to go.”