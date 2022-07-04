[Watch] Fans dress up as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs during 5th Test between India and England at Edgbaston

India and England are currently battling it out in the rescheduled fifth Test match of their series at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Amid the cricketing action, a few spectators were spotted having fun in the stadium as they dressed up as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs on Day 3.

England's Barmy Army shared a video on their social media accounts on Monday in which the uniquely dressed fans can be seen running in the stands. The video has since gone viral and fans have showered the post with likes and comments.

The Barmy Army posted on Instagram:

"Snow White and the 7 dwarfs at Edgbaston 🤣."

Meanwhile, England's Jonny Bairstow dazzled viewers with a century on Day 3. The right-handed batter continued his stunning form with the bat and slammed 106 runs off 140 deliveries during the team's first innings.

However, the visitors bounced back to ultimately bundle out England for 284 runs to secure a crucial lead of 132 runs. Mohammad Siraj was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed four wickets. Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah also impressed many by dismissing three batters.

India extend lead to 257 at stumps on Day 3 at Edgbaston

While England bowlers managed to claim the important wickets of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli early in India's third innings, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant steadied the ship with their unbeaten partnership of 50 runs.

Pujara struck a gutsy half-century under pressure while Pant is batting at 30.

India have extended their lead to 257 at stumps on Day 3. The upcoming Day 4 will be of utmost importance for both sides as they look to gain the upper hand in the series decider.

It is worth mentioning that India currently have a 2-1 lead in the series and England will face a series defeat if they fail to win at Edgbaston.

