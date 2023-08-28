[Watch] First-ever red card issued in CPL history sees Sunil Narine walk off the field

The first-ever red card handed out in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) history saw the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) skipper Kieron Pollard give marching orders to ace spinner Sunil Narine for the final over of the innings.

The moment transpired during the first innings of match no.12 between TKR and St.Kitts and Nevis Patriots played at Warner Park in St.Kitts on Sunday, August 27.

This year's edition of the CPL has instituted a unique red-card rule to overcome the increasingly slow over rates. It states that the fielding side will be asked to play with a fielder less should they be behind time entering the final over. They will also have a fifth and sixth fielder inside the circle if behind at the start of the 18th and 19th over.

TKR suffered a double whammy as they were forced to field only three fielders outside the circle for the penultimate over before fielding only ten players for the final over.

Here is a video of the umpire issuing the first-ever red card in CPL history:

TKR suffered the consequences of fielding ten players as Patriots' skipper Sherfane Rutherford smashed veteran Dwayne Bravo for 18 runs off the final over to propel the side to 178/5 in their 20 overs.

Narine was the pick of the TKR bowlers, with 3/24 in his four overs before walking off the field for the final over of the innings.

"It is absolutely ridiculous" - Kieron Pollard

Pollard let his bat do the talking in TKR's sensational run-chase.

TKR skipper Kieron Pollard did not mince words when asked about the new red-card rule that saw his side being the first to be penalized in CPL history.

Fortunately, the expensive final over on the back of having one less fielder did not prove costly as the side chased down their target of 179 in just 17.1 overs to win their first game of the season.

"To be honest, it will take away the hard work everyone has done (prior to the penalties). We are like the pawns and we are going to do what we are told. We are going to play as fast as we can. If you are penalized for 30-45 seconds in a tournament like this, it is absolutely ridiculous," said Pollard at the post-match presentation.

The skipper, however, was delighted with the side's approach during the run-chase, with in-form batter Nicholas Pooran leading the way, scoring 61 off 32 deliveries. Pollard himself added a breathtaking 16-ball 37 to provide the finishing touches.

"I liked how we approached it (the run-chase). Pooran has been doing well (at 3). Once you have wickets in hand on a ground like this, it is tough to defend," added Pollard.

Following a rained-off game and defeat to the St.Lucia Kings to open their campaign, TKR rebounded with this spectacular win to move to fourth on the points table. They will take on last year's finalists, Barbados Royals, in their next fixture on Wednesday, August 30.