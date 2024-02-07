Australian left-arm spinner Mitchell Starc on Wednesday joked that knocking a batter's stumps should count as two wickets if sixes longer than 100 meters were to be counted as 12, 10, or eight runs.

In September last year, India captain Rohit Sharma suggested that sixes over 90 meters should be considered eight runs and over 100 meters should be 10 runs. In January 2024, former England batter Kevin Pietersen went a step further saying hits over 100 meters should be given as 12 runs.

Starc's witty reply to them came while commentating on the Australia Women's ODI against South Africa. After Proteas pacer Ayanda Hlubi over-stepped and bowled a no-ball, his co-commentator asked his opinion on the free-hit rule.

He replied:

"Oh, well, look, all the rule changes are made in favor of the batters, aren't they? Now, they are talking about awarding 12 for a big six. If you knock the stumps out, maybe two wickets then, eh? Next batter doesn't get a chance to bat!"

Whether or not Pietersen and Rohit's suggestions make sense, they'll be difficult to apply. Currently, the technology used to measure the six distances is for entertainment purposes and is not considered accurate. Putting a tried and tested method in place at every international ground would logistically be an uphill task.

AB de Villiers supported Kevin Pietersen and Rohit Sharma's suggestions

In response to Pietersen's post on X advocating for the 12-run shot, South African and IPL legend AB de Villiers also replied in agreement, saying although 12 was 'too big,' eight or nine runs could be possible.

"12 is too big, I think 8 or 9(upside down 6) is good. Can’t jump from 4 to 6 to 12," de Villiers said on a YouTube video.

Cricket has been slow to trust innovations in rules. The only popular ones have been the Impact Player rule in the IPL and the Power Surge in the Big Bash League.

