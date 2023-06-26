[Watch] In a first, 2023 ODI World Cup trophy unveiled in space to mark 100 days left for ICC tournament

The 2023 World Cup trophy became the first-ever official sporting trophy to be sent to space at 120,000 feet and -65 degree-Celsius to mark 100 days left for the 50-over tournament on Monday, June 26.

In a stunning video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary, Jay Shah, scientists can be seen sending the iconic trophy to space before making a stunning landing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, one of the venues of the 50-over tournament.

Shah captioned the post:

“An out-of-this-world moment for the cricketing world as the #CWC23 trophy unveiled in space. Marks a milestone of being one of the first official sporting trophies to be sent to space. Indeed a galactic start for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour in India.”

The picturesque images were snapped with the trophy sitting on the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere. The unique imagery was achieved after the trophy was attached to a bespoke stratospheric balloon.

The World Cup trophy will now travel to 18 countries around the world, including India, USA, Italy, France, Uganda, Nigeria, Malaysia, Bahrain, and Kuwait. The tour will begin on June 27 in India and conclude on September 4.

ICC set to reveal 2023 ODI World Cup schedule on June 27

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will reportedly announce the 2023 ODI World Cup schedule in an event in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 27. The BCCI, meanwhile, has already proposed a draft schedule for participating countries earlier this month.

According to the draft schedule, Narendra Modi Stadium will host the 2023 WC opener between defending champions England and runners-up New Zealand on October 5. Team India will begin their campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8. The semi-finals and the final will be played in Ahmedabad on 15, 16, and November 19, respectively.

The high-voltage Indo-Pak contest will be played in Ahmedabad on October 15. The delay in the schedule is because Pakistan didn’t give its consent for the proposed schedule.

It’s worth noting that Pakistan’s game against India was shifted to Kolkata from Dharamsala due to security concerns during the 2016 T20 WC. The two teams only play each other in ICC tournaments due to political tensions between the two neighboring countries for more than a decade.

