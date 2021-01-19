Watch: Incredible scenes as Team India breach Fortress Gabba

Left-hander Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs to seal arguably Team India's most memorable away Test win, as the visitors chased down a daunting 328-run target at the Gabba.

Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, in the process, maintained his unbeaten record as a Test captain, winning four of five games, with one drawn.

After a thrilling triumph to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, unsurprisingly, Rishabh Pant, who scored an unbeaten 89, led Team India's victory lap as the Indian flag soared high in the Brisbane sky.

Here is the video of Team India's winning moment and its aftermath:

Team India create history at the Gabba

Team India pose with the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia have a very proud record at the Gabba, winning 33 of 55 Tests at the venue and not losing there since 1988, coming into the fourth Test of an enthralling 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar series against India.

Following injuries to Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran, Team India's 'Mission Improbable' became almost 'Mission Impossible'. The visitors fielded a five-pronged bowling attack, comprising two debutants, who had a combined experience of nine Tests between them.

While T Natarajan and Washington Sundar made their Test debuts, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini were playing only their second Tests. And three-Test-old Mohammed Siraj was the leader of Team India's bowling attack.

Despite the odds stacked against them, Team India's inexperienced bowling attack rose to the fore, picking up 20 wickets. With Siraj becoming the first Indian player to bag a five-wicket haul at the Gabba, Team India were asked to chase down 328 runs to win the series.

Although a draw would have sufficed for Team India to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the winning mentality of the team, along with its character and resilience, came to the fore.

After losing Rohit Sharma early, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara's 114-run partnership set the tone for the chase. After Gill departed for a fabulous 91, skipper Ajinkya Rahane played a quickfire innings to up the tempo but perished after scoring 24.

Cheteshwar Pujara was then joined by the belligerent Rishabh Pant in the middle. The fire-and-ice combination mixed watchful defence with cautious aggression to make Team India's intentions clear of going for the win.

Pat Cummins, however, struck a double blow with the second new ball, sending back Pujara and Mayank Agarwal. However, an unfazed Rishabh Pant, together with Washington Sundar, put the pressure back on the hosts by scoring quickly.

Test cricket at its best.



Sundar and Shardul Thakur fell before the finish line, but Rishabh Pant ensured Team India became the first visiting team in 32 years to breach Australia's fortress Gabba.