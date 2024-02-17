[Watch] India's Yashasvi Jaiswal roars in joy after getting yet another Test hundred against England on Day 3 in Rajkot

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to have a dream series as he notched up his third Test hundred on Day 3 of the ongoing Test against England in Rajkot on Saturday, February 17.

Jaiswal floored the England bowlers with his counter-attack and has backed up his sensational double hundred in Visakhapatnam with another big score in Rajkot. As he smashed Mark Wood past the covers for a boundary, the youngster leaped in joy and thanked the heavens for another fine century.

Amid a thunderous round of applause from the crowd as well as from the Indian dressing room, Yashasvi Jaiswal took the moment to sink it all in.

Here's the video of the moment he brought up the milestone:

Expand Tweet

Soon after reaching his hundred, Jaiswal felt a bit of stiffness in his back and was retired hurt for 104 off 133 balls. India will be hopeful the youngster is fit enough to resume batting on Day 4.

Yashasvi Jaiswal puts India ahead on Day 3

Normally a pretty attacking batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal took 48 balls to hit his first boundary on Day 3. However, once he was well-set, Jaiswal began to pick the bones out of England's bowling attack.

Be it the veteran James Anderson or the inexperienced Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed, the young southpaw went for his shots whenever the ball was in his zone. He smashed boundaries and sixes almost at will and has arguably put India in the driver's seat in the Test match.

Shubman Gill also played his role in the crucial partnership with Jaiswal and is unbeaten on 65 at Stumps on Day 3. A pulsating day's cricket sees India end on 196/2 and a staggering 322 runs ahead.

Given England's success in chasing with Bazball approach, the hosts would want to bat them out of the Test on Day 4.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App