[Watch] Indian cricketers cheer for hockey team during match against Pakistan at Asian Games

Members of the Indian men's cricket team were seen cheering for the Indian men's hockey team from the stands during their match against Pakistan on Saturday, September 30, at the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

The Indian team put on a dominant performance against their neighbors and won the match comprehensively by a score line of 10-2 in the Pool A match at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou.

Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh led his side from the front in the contest by scoring four goals. Mandeep Singh (8'), Sumit (30'), Varun Kumar (41', 54'), Shamsher Singh (46'), and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (49') hit the other six goals for India as they registered a thumping victory over Pakistan.

Several Indian cricketers like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Prabhsimran Singh attended the match at the stadium and cheered on.

I expect them to come back with the gold medal: WV Raman on the Indian cricket team at the Asian Games

Former cricketer WV Raman recently revealed that he expects India's men's cricket team to win the gold medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. He opined that the squad is strong and have most of their bases covered as some cricketers have had exposure to international cricket.

"It's a strong side as well because all of them have been really doing well in all formats that they've been playing - be it the IPL, domestic cricket or sporadic appearances for the main side. They've been doing really well, so it's a very strong side and quite obviously I would expect them to come back with the gold medal," he said on Sony Sports Network.

He continued:

"It gives us a measure of how strong the system is and gives us a measure of what kind of depth we have as far as talent is concerned in this country. It's also good that these cricketers are going to play in the Asian games and will get game time, as I said earlier. It’s because if they are not to be concurrent, who knows how many of them would've been going to play in China."

