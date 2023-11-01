[Watch] Indian players spend quality time with kids as part of UNICEF initiative ahead of IND vs SL 2023 World Cup match

Some players from the Indian team including Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, and Shreyas Iyer alongside coach Rahul Dravid were seen spending time with several kids at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the clash against Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup on Thursday, November 2.

The ICC and UNICEF have joined hands in the initiative 'One Day 4 Children' which also has the support of the BCCI and Sri Lanka cricket. The Wankhede stadium will be turning blue on Thursday as UNICEF aims to spread awareness through the World Cup stage on the importance of children getting their proper chance of development and having a bright future.

In a video posted by the ICC, Shreyas Iyer was seen talking about the initiative and how even he, as a child, wanted to rub shoulders with the great cricketers who used to play back then. Ishan Kishan and others were also seen having fun with the children and giving them several memorable moments to cherish.

Here's the video:

India might look at making some changes to their XI against Sri Lanka

With six wins from six games, the Men in Blue comfortably sit at the top of the table and that could allow them to try out a different combination on Thursday.

It will be interesting to see if the Men in Blue opt to rest some players or whether they keep the semifinal qualification as the primary goal and go full strength against Sri Lanka.

The Lankans, on the other hand, will want to put up a stronger performance after a disappointing seven-wicket loss to Afghanistan.

India's 2023 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.