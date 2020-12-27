[Watch] Injured David Warner back in the nets at the MCG

Australian opener David Warner, who has missed the first two Tests against India due to injury, was seen in the nets at the MCG today. Australia are currently facing India in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne.

Cricket.com.au shared a video of David Warner in the nets at the MCG, trying to get himself in shape for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The left-hander was seen warming up with some jogging and leg exercises. He subsequently padded up and took strike. David Warner’s varied range of stroke play was on display as he flicked, pulled, and drove.

Apart from batting, the veteran cricketer also practiced running between the wickets.

“David Warner not certain for third Test” - Justin Langer

Despite his best efforts, there is no certainty that David Warner will be fit in time for the third Test against India. Australian coach Justin Langer conceded that he is keeping his 'fingers crossed' as far as the senior opener’s availability for the third Test is concerned.

Langer admitted to host broadcaster Channel 7:

''As we‘ve said for the last few weeks, there’s no-one more professional, and he’s (David Warner) doing everything possible (to get fit.) We saw him bat the day before the game. He’s batting again this afternoon here at the MCG. So in terms of his batting, he’s flying.''

Langer added that David Warner seemed to be struggling a bit with his running between the wickets. He stated:

''He’s still having some trouble with his groin, and we know how dynamic he is, his running between the wickets, the way his movement’s all the time. So he’s getting closer, and we’re hopeful that he will come good. He’s certainly hopeful he’s going to come good, but time will tell. We still have a few more days till the next Test match. Fingers crossed he’s ready to go for that third Test match.”

David Warner suffered a groin injury during the second ODI of the three-match series against India. He limped off the field in pain, and hasn’t played international cricket since.

With Joe Burns struggling with form and Matthew Wade also failing to succeed as makeshift opener, Australia are hoping David Warner can return as soon as possible.

The 34-year-old has featured in 16 Test matches against India and has scored 1081 runs at an average of 36.03, with four centuries and three fifties.