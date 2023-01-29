[Watch] Ishan Kishan get's run out after a mix-up with Rahul Tripathi during IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Ishan Kishan's innings came to a premature end during India's second T20I of their ongoing three-match T20I series against New Zealand on Sunday, January 29.

Kishan had to take the long walk back after being run out in the 9th over of the Men in Blue’s run chase. The left-handed batter attempted to push the ball to the off side but could only get an inside edge towards the midwicket region.

Kishan completed a single and was keen on getting a second. However, he was sent back by his partner, Rahul Tripathi. Meanwhile, Glenn Phillips sprinted towards the ball and threw it at the stumps.

Mitchell Santner collected the ball and broke the stumps with the Indian keeper-batter just short of the crease. Kishan had a forgettable outing with the bat, managing just 19 runs off 32 balls.

You can watch Ishan Kishan's run-out video below:

Notably, the Indian bowlers did a fantastic job in Lucknow, restricting New Zealand to 99/8 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh bagged two scalps, while Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, and Kuldeep Yadav finished with one wicket each.

Ishan Kishan has been inconsistent with the bat in his recent T20I outings

Team India's Ishan Kishan has not been able to score big in the shortest format of the game lately. He has failed to score a half-century in his last 13 T20I appearances.

Kishan mustered 40 runs at an average of 13.33 from three matches during India's home T20I series against Sri Lanka earlier this month. The southpaw was dismissed cheaply in the T20I series opener against Sri Lanka as well, scoring just four runs.

The 24-year-old was in stellar form against Bangladesh in December last year. He hit a fantastic double century, finishing with 210 runs off just 131 deliveries in the ODI encounter.

Kishan will aim to come up with similar performances in the T20 format as well. Otherwise, he may slip down the pecking order.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes