[Watch] James Anderson gets his 3rd wicket as Yashasvi Jaiswal mishits one on Day 2 of IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Veteran England seamer James Anderson got his second wicket on Day 2 against India in Vishakhapatnam as Yashasvi Jaiswal mishit one onto the off-side shortly after reaching his double-hundred. With the left-hander trying to look for a boundary on the fifth ball of the over, he mishit, with Jonny Bairstow completing a well-judged catch.

The dismissal occurred in the 107th over of the innings as Anderson bowled a short-of-length delivery outside off-stump. Jaiswal stepped out and slashed it, looking for a boundary, but did not get the appropriate connection. Bairstow, running in from deep cover, took a good catch to end Jaiswal's knock at 209.

Below is how it unfolded:

Nevertheless, the likes of Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Duckett, and Rehan Ahmed couldn't stop themselves from congratulating the youngster as he walked back towards the pavilion. The left-hander resumed Day 2 on 179 and reached his maiden Test double-hundred in the 102nd over with a six and a four off Shoaib Bashir's bowling.

India bowled out for 396 on Day 2, James Anderson picks up 3 wickets

England national cricket team.

Meanwhile, the hosts have been bowled out for 396 runs in 112 overs. After Jaiswal's exit, Rehan Ahmed and Bashir cleaned up the tail, preventing India from breaching the 400-run mark. Rohit Sharma and company resumed Day 2 on 336-6, with Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin stitching a handy partnership.

The home side chose to bat first after winning the toss on Day 1, but no Indian batter apart from Jaiswal could convert their promising starts. The likes of Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, and Axar Patel were dismissed between 25 and 32 runs on a docile surface as England edged ahead. Anderson, Rehan, and Bashir finished with three wickets each in what was a satisfactory bowling performance.

The tourists already hold a 1-0 lead, winning in Hyderabad by 28 runs despite trailing by 190 runs after Day 2 of the contest.

