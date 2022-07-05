[Watch] Joe Root freakily reverse-scoops Shardul Thakur for six in 5th Test vs India

England batter Joe Root remained unnerved on the final day of the fifth Test against India at Edgbaston as he marched on to spearhead the hosts' win. After reaching his 28th Test hundred, the right-handed batter reverse-scooped Shardul Thakur for a maximum.

The shot crafted by the Englishman took place in the 72nd over, with the Yorkshire batter reversing his stance and lapping the ball over the third man as it went over the rope.

It capped a 14-run over from Thakur as the home side rapidly surged towards their target of 378.

Root, who resumed his innings on 75, reached his 28th Test hundred off a boundary in the 67th over. It was also his fifth century this year, having started the procession in the West Indies.

England's steep chase started in rollicking fashion as Zak Crawley and Alex Lees stitched together an opening stand of 107 on Day 4. Although the tourists fought back with three quick wickets, England went to stumps on Day 4 at 259/3.

On Day 5, the home side hardly gave any chance to the Indian bowlers in overcast conditions and gunned down 378 to easily complete England's highest successful run-chase in Test cricket. Jonny Bairstow, who scored a hundred in the first innings, stayed unbeaten at 114 and put on 269 with the former captain.

England also became the first team to successfully chase down four consecutive 280+ scores in Tests, with the previous three coming against New Zealand.

Joe Root scores over 700 runs in this series

The former England captain has also amassed 737 runs in the ongoing series against India, averaging a ridiculous 105.28. The Yorkshire batter, who was the skipper for the 2021 leg, scored three centuries then, but England trailed the series 2-1.

India, who started the fifth Test at Edgbaston encouragingly by scoring 416, messed up their chances of securing their first Test series win on English soil since 2007. With that seven-wicket loss, the tourists have also conceded their highest chase in Tests.

