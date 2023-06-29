[Watch] Joe Root gets early reprieve as Cameron Green gets him caught behind off no ball on Day 2 of second Ashes Test

Joe Root got an early reprieve (batting on 1) on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s in London on Thursday, June 29. Luckily, the former England captain was caught behind the stumps by Alex Carey off a no ball from Cameron Green.

The incident happened in the 39th over when Green bowled a short delivery down the leg side. Root mistimed the pull and lobbed off the gloves into the hands of the wicketkeeper. Green celebrated the dismissal, but his joy was short-lived as umpire Ahsan Raza signaled it a no ball.

Watch the video below:

Root, however, failed to make the most of the missed chance as he departed for just 10 runs, caught by a blinder from Steve Smith at backward square off Mitchell Starc in the 46th over.

It’s worth noting that Root has been in tremendous form with the bat, scoring 118* and 46 in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. The 32-year-old has a stellar record at Lords, where he has amassed 1680 runs in 20 Tests at an average of 52.50, including five centuries and six fifties.

Root, who required six runs to break into the top 10 highest run-scorers tally in Tests, has now eclipsed Australia’s Allan Border (11,174 runs).

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



#Ashes Joe Root passes Allan Border and enters the top 10 Test run-scorers of all-time. Joe Root passes Allan Border and enters the top 10 Test run-scorers of all-time.#Ashes https://t.co/zHzsFGsP9p

Australia score 416 in their first innings against Joe Root’s England in second Ashes Test

Batting first, Australia scored 416 in their first innings, courtesy of 32nd Test century from Steve Smith, who scored 110 off 184 balls, including 15 boundaries. Travis Head and David Warner also chipped in with 77 (73) and 66 (88), respectively. Marnus Labuschagne also contributed 47 off 93.

Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue scalped three wickets apiece for England, while Joe Root scalped two. Meanwhile, James Anderson and Stuart Broad settled for one each.

In reply, England are 233/4 after 48 overs, with Harry Brook and Ben Stokes at the crease. Ben Duckett smashed 98 off 134 before falling prey to Josh Hazlewood, while Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope chipped in with run-a-ball 48 and 42 (63), respectively. The duo were dismissed by Nathan Lyon and Cameron Green, respectively.

Click here to follow the second Ashes Test live score updates.

Poll : 0 votes