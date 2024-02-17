[Watch] Joe Root holes out to Yashasvi Jaiswal at 2nd slip while playing the reverse scoop during the 3rd IND vs ENG Test 

Joe Root's lean patch with the bat continued as he was dismissed for just 18 runs on Day 3 of the third Test against India in Rajkot on Saturday, February 17. What makes the ace England batter's dismissal worse apart from the meagre score is how he lost his wicket.

The former skipper tried to play his trademark reverse scoop off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling in the 40th over of the innings. However, Root could not get a decent connection to get the ball over the wicketkeeper and the slip cordon. The spliced shot off the edge found Yashasvi Jaiswal at second slip.

Jaiswal had to juggle a couple of times as it came to him at a rapid pace, but he held onto the ball to seal India's early breakthrough.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Expand Tweet

Root could only add nine runs to his overnight tally after he had survived the closing stages of Day 2. The ace batter's most recent dismissal to Bumrah marks the third time he has lost his wicket to the pacer in the ongoing series, and the ninth time in his career overall.

Joe Root has only scored 70 runs in five innings in the series so far

This is not the first time that Root has lost his wicket in a bizarre fashion in the series, as he had perished to a wild slog earlier as well. There has been recent criticism surrounding Root's need to match the tempo of the other Bazball batters, and this dismissal is bound to stir up the debate yet again.

After kickstarting the series with a brief 29-run cameo in the first innings in Hyderabad, Root recorded two successive single-digit scores before contributing 16 runs in England's run-chase attempt in Vishakapatnam.

The former skipper had struggled during his last tour of India as well, barring his famous double hundred in Chennai in 2021. However, there is a massive difference between the pitches from three years back. The fact that the other English top-order batters are well among the runs, makes Root's case even worse.

The early breakthrough helped India make an early statement on Day 3 as it brought upon the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow as well. The middle-order batter was trapped LBW by Kuldeep Yadav for a four-ball duck right after Root's departure.

As of writing, England are placed at 225-4 after 41 overs with Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes batting at the crease.

How many runs will England score in the first innings of the third Test against India? Let us know what you think.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App