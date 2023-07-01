[Watch] Joe Root plucks a stunning reflex catch to get rid of Travis Head

Former England captain Joe Root showed his brilliance on the field with a stunning reflex catch on Day 4 of the second Test at Lord's. The 32-year-old took a one-handed stunner to get rid of the dangerous Travis Head off Stuart Broad's bowling.

The dismissal occurred in the 68th over of the innings as Broad directed a short-pitched delivery at Head's hip. The left-hander fended it but it popped to short leg, where Root stuck his left hand to take the catch.

Head ransacked England's bowling attack in the first innings as he smashed a breezy 77 to put on 118 with Steve Smith.

The southpaw's innings was one of the main reasons behind Australia making 416 in the first innings after losing the toss. Smith, with his 32nd hundred and 110, was the top scorer of the innings.

Joe Root will be keen to make a big score in the second innings

Joe Root. (Image Credits: Getty)

The right-hander, who made a hundred in the opening Test at Edgbaston, missed out in the first innings, scoring a scratchy 10 before he was dismissed by Mitchell Starc. However, the home side will need the Yorkshire batter in the second innings as they face a run-chase of over 300.

Australia started the day at 130-2, leading by 221 runs. After surviving the first hour, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith fell prey to the short-ball barrage from England. Khawaja made 77 to go with his 17 in the first innings while Smith managed 34 off 62 deliveries.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



#Ashes LUNCH: Australia's lead is 313 after Alex Carey and Cameron Green weathered some brutal short-pitched bowling before the break. LUNCH: Australia's lead is 313 after Alex Carey and Cameron Green weathered some brutal short-pitched bowling before the break.#Ashes

At lunch on Day 4, the visitors lead by 313, with Cameron Green and Alex Carey at the crease. However, they are also the last recognized batting pair and will aim to get the lead above 400.

Pat Cummins and Co. also lead the five-Test series by 1-0 after a thrilling two-wicket victory at Edgbaston and will be eager to go to Leeds with a 2-0 advantage.

Poll : 0 votes