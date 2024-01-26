[Watch] Joe Root strikes in his 1st over, dismisses Yashasvi Jaiswal in IND vs ENG 1st Test

Joe Root struck in his first over of the game by dismissing the dangerous-looking Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over of Day 2 of the opening Test between India and England in Hyderabad on Friday.

Jaiswal steamrolled the English bowlers in the final session of Day 1, hitting nine boundaries and three sixes for his 76. He looked to begin Day 2 on a similar note, hitting Root for a four over long-on off his first ball of the day. But the former England captain had the last laugh on the very next delivery.

A nice tossed-up delivery from Root dipped into the batter. Jaiswal went for the drive but got a thick inside edge and lobbed it back to the bowler. Root timed his jump to perfection to complete the catch with both hands and celebrated gleefully.

Watch the clip of Root dismissing Jaiswal here:

It was a missed opportunity for Jaiswal, who would curse himself for missing out on a well-deserved hundred. There was a cry from former cricketers about Ben Stokes not bowling Joe Root on Day 1.

The England captain made amends immediately by handing the ball to his predecessor in the first over of Day 2, and Root did the trick immediately.

Yashasvi Jaiswal departed for a well-made 80 off 74, including 10 boundaries and three sixes. The dismissal saw KL Rahul walk out in the middle, with India well placed at 123-2.

"England missed a trick by not using Joe Root" - Anil Kumble

Former India captain Anil Kumble reckoned Ben Stokes missed a trick by not bowling Joe Root on Day 1 against the left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"I thought England missed a trick by not using Joe Root because he's someone you can really turn the ball, and he has a good action," Kumble said while speaking on Sports 18.

"And there was Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is a left-hander, and we saw Ashwin trouble the left-handers. So England probably missed a trick."

It's worth noting that Root was one of England's most successful bowlers during their last trip to India. He picked up a five-wicket haul in the third Test in Ahmedabad, returning figures of 5-8 from 6.2 overs, but the visitors lost the game by 10 wickets.

