[Watch] Jonny Bairstow takes one-handed stunner to remove Mitchell Marsh in fourth Ashes Test

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow took a stunner to dismiss Australian middle-order batter Mitchell Marsh on the first day of the fourth Ashes Test at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

It happened in the 63rd over of the Australian innings when Chris Woakes bowled a low-length delivery to induce the outside edge of Marsh. Bairstow dived to his right to grab an absolute screamer just before the ball would touch the turf.

The catch will provide a big relief for Bairstow to prove his skills against his critics. The 33-year-old was under the scanner for missing chances and stumpings on several occasions in the last three Tests.

Meanwhile, Marsh carried his terrific form in the Ashes. After notching a sensational century at Headingley on return to Test cricket after four years, the Australian all-rounder scored 51 off 60 balls.

Just as it looked like he would push for a big total for the tourists, Woakes’ twin dismissals got England back into the act. The England pacer trapped Cameron Green in front of the stumps just four balls before Marsh’s removal in the same over.

Stuart Broad becomes fifth bowler to reach 600 Test wickets

Senior England pacer Stuart Broad removed Australian opener Usman Khawaja early in the game after skipper Ben Stokes opted to bowl first. Broad pinned Khawaja in front of the wickets to draw the first blood for the home side.

Broad later got rid of the dangerous Travis Head, who seemed quite comfortable against the English attack. Head attempted a pull shot off a short delivery by Broad in an aim to complete his half-century. However, Head got a thick top edge with Joe Root running from the fine leg region to complete the catch.

Broad accomplished his 600th wicket in Test cricket following the dismissal of Travis Head. The England pacer became the fifth player in the history of the red-ball format to reach the landmark.

The veteran pacer is the only second fast bowler after James Anderson to account for 600 wickets with the red cherry for England.