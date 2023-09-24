[Watch] KL Rahul monstrous six off Cameron Green clears the stadium in IND vs AUS Indore ODI

India's stand-in captain KL Rahul slammed a monstrous six off Cameron Green in the second ODI against Australia at the Holkar International Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24.

The wicketkeeper-batter smashed a massive six at deep mid-wicket that cleared the stadium, leaving everyone mesmerized.

The incident took place in the 35th over of India’s innings. Green bowled 131kmph delivery into the slot. Rahul got into position and smoked it over deep mid-wicket, which sailed over the roof. His batting partner Shubman Gill was also in awe of the meaty blow by Rahul. The umpires had to ask for a new ball.

Watch KL Rahul’s monstrous six below:

For the uninitiated, Rahul is coming off the back of a terrific form. The Karnataka batter smashed an unbeaten 58 off 63 balls, including one six and four boundaries in the first ODI. India won the game by five wickets. He recently smashed 111* off 106 balls against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game. The Men in Blue won the fixture by 228 runs.

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer provide perfect platform for KL Rahul and Co.

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer provided a perfect start to Team India after they lost Ruturaj Gaikwad (8 off 12) early. Gill smashed 104 runs off 97 balls, including four sixes and six boundaries. Iyer, on the other hand, returned to form with 105 off 90 deliveries, including three sixes and 11 boundaries. Together, the duo shared a 200-run partnership for the second wicket.

Josh Hazlewood got Gaikwad caught behind after a diving catch from Alex Carey. Meanwhile, Sean Abbott broke the double-century partnership as Mathew Short took a sharp catch at mid-wicket. Gill also followed Iyer in the pavilion as he was caught by Carey, who took a sky-high catch.

At the time of writing, India were 289/3 after 39 overs, with Rahul and Ishan Kishan at the crease.

KL Rahul and Co. are already leading the three-match ODI series 1-0. They beat Australia by five wickets, courtesy of Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul.

