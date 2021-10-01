[Watch] “Late night Ashes” - Shane Warne bowls Michael Vaughan through the gate in hilarious video

Former international cricketers Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan recently engaged in a fun game of late-night cricket at a bar.

On Friday, Aussie legend Warne shared a hilarious video in which he is spotted bowling to Vaughan in a bar with an orange. The former England captain, on the other hand, is seen batting with a bottle. England’s current Test captain Joe Root and former fast bowler Darren Gough also feature in the clip.

Warne shared the video on his Instagram handle with the caption:

“Bit of late night ashes cricket in the bar with @michaelvaughan @root66 @darrengough44 and umpire @blackheart4good ! MV bowled through the gate and hitting the top of middle after not picking the google (with an orange) ! Hahahah. Love the @dunhilllinks ❤ ! FORE.”

Warne and Vaughan were Ashes rivals during their playing days but off the field, they seem to enjoy a decent camaraderie.

Warne was one of England’s biggest nemesis in the Ashes. In 36 Tests against the Englishmen, the former Aussie leggie claimed 195 wickets at an average of 23.25 with 11 five-wicket hauls.

Vaughan, on the other hand, created history in 2005 when he became the first England captain to win an Ashes series since Mike Gatting in 1986-87.

Warne recently hit out at Ravichandran Ashwin over IPL controversy

Warne was recently in the news when he criticized Ravichandran Ashwin over the extra-run controversy during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sharjah.

After a throw from a fielder hit DC captain Rishabh Pant and ricocheted, Ashwin called Pant for a second run. This was followed by an argument between Ashwin and KKR skipper Eoin Morgan.

Backing Morgan on the issue, Warne wrote on Twitter:

“The world shouldn’t be divided on this topic and Ashwin. It’s pretty simple - it’s disgraceful & should never happen. Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again ? I think @Eoin16 had every right to nail him!!!!”

In post-retirement life, Warne has been vocal on a number of issues related to cricket. Earlier this year, he found himself at the centre of a controversy when he and Andrew Symonds were caught making derogatory comments about Marnus Labuschagne.

