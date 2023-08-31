[Watch] Liam Livingstone delivers knockout blow with monstrous six as England cruises to victory in first T20I against New Zealand

Power hitter Liam Livingstone smashed a monstrous six to complete England's demolition of New Zealand in the first of four T20Is in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, August 30.

Being asked to bat first, the Kiwis put on an appalling batting display to scratch their way to a below-par total of 139/9 in 20 overs. With 41 runs off 38 deliveries, Glenn Phillips was the top-scorer for the visitors.

In reply, the hosts lost the wicket of Jonny Bairstow in the first over before a classy half-century from Dawid Malan steadied their ship. Harry Brook then added a quick fire 43 off 27 deliveries, propelling England to a comfortable seven-wicket win with six overs to spare.

Livingstone came in with just 24 runs needed and pulled a short delivery from Adam Milne into the stands over the deep square-leg region to complete the formalities.

Here is a video of the winning moment:

The game was a dampener, considering the history between the sides in producing classic finishes, none more so than the 2019 ODI World Cup final.

In their last T20I meeting, the Black Caps pulled off a thrilling win in the semifinal of the 2021 T20 World Cup to advance to the grand finale. The sides also played a classic five-match T20I series in 2019/20, with England edging their way to a 3-2 win.

"It was a really good performance, delighted" - Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler was delighted as England took a step towards capturing the series trophy.

England skipper Jos Buttler was visibly pleased with the team's complete all-round performance in their demolition of New Zealand in the opening T20I.

The teams play four T20Is, followed by as many ODIs ahead of their mouthwatering World Cup opener on October 5.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Buttler felt that his team came back strong following the hattrick of sixes by Fin Allen in the first over of the match and praised debutant Brydone Carse.

"It was a really good performance, delighted. I think Allen hit three sixes, but we came back strong after that, it was a brilliant effort from our bowlers. I thought Carse bowled with great skill. He stood up and took his chance," said Buttler.

The 2022 T20 World Cup-winning skipper also hailed the spinners for their impressive bowling display and veteran Dawid Malan's batting in the run chase.

"He (Malan) is a class player, and he has been since a long period of time. He has shown great form in 50-over format for us. He (Livingstone) bowled brilliantly, can contribute with the bat, ball and in the field, gold dust in this format. Moeen and Rashid bowled really well too," added Buttler.

Carse was awarded the Player of the Match for his sensational 3/23 in four overs. The trioka of spinners — Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, and Liam Livingstone — each chipped with a wicket to their name.

As for Malan, it was business as usual as he smashed his 16th T20I half-century to lead England's dominant run chase. The two teams will square off in the second T20I in Manchester on Friday, September 1.