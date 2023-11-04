[Watch] Livingstone has the last laugh as Australia's Marcus Stoinis perishes to a screamer from Jonny Bairstow during AUS vs ENG 2023 World Cup match

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis had just begun to get into his element when England dismissed him to put a break on the scoring in their 2023 World Cup encounter in Ahmedabad on Saturday, November 4.

Stoinis had taken his time to settle in and in the 44th over, decided to have a go at the part-time leg-spin of Liam Livingstone. He succeeded twice, once hitting a massive six over mid-wicket and then pumping Livingstone down the ground for a boundary.

However, Marcus Stoinis wasn't able to middle the next ball as well as he would have liked as he tried to hit one more six over mid-wicket. Jonny Bairstow peddled back at deep mid-wicket and timed his dive to perfection to end Stoinis' innings for 35. The ploy to bowl Livingstone worked well for Jos Buttler as the bowler had the last laugh.

Here's the video of the boundaries followed by the catch:

Australia's lower middle order takes them to a fighting total

England put Australia in to bat first and it seemed like a good decision for a large part of the first innings. Australia's top order once again got off to starts but weren't able to convert them into big scores, with Steve Smith's wicket for 44 being a major setback.

However, a patient 71 from Marnus Labuschagne, coupled with some important cameos down the order from the all-rounders and Adam Zampa ensured they set England a target of 287 to win.

Chasing has been easier in Ahmedabad this World Cup, but the Aussies will know how England faltered against the new ball under the lights while facing the Indian bowlers in Lucknow.

Jos Buttler and co. will need a solid start to ensure they give themselves the best chance of returning to winning ways and have any hopes of semifinal qualification.