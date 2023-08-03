[Watch] Matthew Wade prevents certain six with sensational fielding in The Hundred

London Spirit player Matthew Wade, known for wicketkeeping skills, produced a sensational fielding at boundary ropes against the Oval Invincibles at Lord’s in London in The Hundred on Wednesday, August 2. The 35-year-old showed his athleticism skills to save a certain boundary during the thrilling finish.

The incident took place off the 94th ball of the Invincibles’ chase. Jordan Thompson bowled a low full-toss, which Gus Atkinson flicked in the air. Wade jumped to perfection at the boundary ropes at deep square leg to keep the ball inside the boundary to save four runs for his side.

Wade's saving a certain boundary helped the Spirit defend 14 runs off the last six balls.

Watch Matthew Wade’s heroics in The Hundred below:

With the bat, the left-handed batter scored 37 runs off 27 balls, including four boundaries.

Oval Invincibles beat Matthew Wade’s London Spirit by three wickets to begin The Hundred campaign

A clinical bowling performance coupled with a combined batting display helped Oval Invincibles beat London Spirit by three wickets on Wednesday.

Batting first, the Spirit were bundled out for 131, with wicketkeeper-batter Adam Rossington scoring 39 off 21 balls, including three sixes and as many fours. The middle order, though, fell like a pack of cards despite being 81/3 at one stage.

Nathan Sowter emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Invincibles, finishing with figures of 3/34, while Sunil Narine bagged two. Sam Curran, Gus Atkinson, and Tom Curran scalped one apiece.

In response, the Invincibles chased down the target with one ball to spare. Sam Curran top-scored with 34 off 28 balls, while captain Sam Billing hit 25 off 15 deliveries.

Daniel Worrall, Jordan Thompson, and Nathan Ellis picked up two wickets apiece, while Matthew Critchley took one.

London Spirit will play their next game against Manchester Originals at Old Trafford at home on Saturday, August 5. On the other hand, the Invincibles will lock horns with Welsh Fire at Kennington Oval in London on Sunday, August 6.

