Former England captain Nasser Hussain made a hilarious comment on Bazball during on-air commentary on the third day of the first 2023 Ashes Test in Birmingham on Sunday.

Consistent rain showers interrupted the second session of the day after England bowled out Australia for 386 to take a slender seven-run lead in the first innings.

England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett scored at a brisk rate as they were at 26/0. However, the rain stopped play before the final ball of the seventh over could be bowled.

The play resumed after an hour only to last for 3.4 overs as rain showers once again forced the covers on the pitch and players into the dugout.

However, Australia benefited a bit from the first hour of drizzle as the playing conditions changed completely at Edgbaston. The hosts struggled to bat in the most difficult phase (approximately 20 minutes) of this Test so far.

The gloomy and windy conditions assisted Australian pacers to move the ball both ways around. Pat Cummins and Scott Boland made the most out of it, picking up one wicket each.

The length ball from Cummins angled away from the off-stump line as Duckett wanted to dab it behind the square. But he ended up poking it and Cameron Green took a stunner at the gully.

Just three balls after Australia got the first breakthrough in the second innings, Boland had Crawley caught behind the wickets with a nip-backer. England could manage just two runs in 28 balls before the covers came in.

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen asked Nasser Hussain in the Sky Sports commentary box how difficult were the conditions to bat.

"Horrible time to bat Naz?"

Hussain responded:

"Absolutely, I'm not worried about Bazball. Nazball is walking out there very slowly at the moment. Making sure I take my guard wrong. Delay as much as possible."

Watch the video here:

England lead by 35 runs at tea on Day 2

The hosts bowled out Australia in the first session at 386 thanks to their short-ball tactic that unsettled the Australians.

Veteran James Anderson produced a jaffa to breach Alex Carey's stumps between his bat and pad. It took a pinpoint yorker from Ollie Robinson to end centurion Usman Khawaja's (141) determination.

Robinson dismissed Nathan Lyon and Cummins, while Stuart Broad got Boland. All three wickets fell to the short-ball trick.

England led by 35 runs by the end of 10.3 overs as the umpires called tea break as there were no signs of the rain stopping. Eventually, stumps were called and the play will resume on Day 4 on Monday.

