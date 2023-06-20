[Watch] Ollie Robinson provides crucial breakthrough as Cameron Green chops back onto stumps on Day 5 of Ashes opener

England speedster Ollie Robinson once again delivered for his team when they needed it the most on Day 5 of the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Tuesday (June 20).

The 29-year-old ended the crucial 49-run sixth wicket partnership between Cameron Green and Usman Khwaja, dismissing the former to bring England back into the contest.

The dismissal took place in the 64th over of Australia’s innings when Green chopped a length ball from Robinson back onto his stumps. With the dismissal, the visitors slumped to 192-6 during their 281-run chase.

The hosts will now look to take the remaining four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.

Earlier, Robinson had ended Usman Khawaja (141)'s resistance during Australia’s first innings as he bowled him out with a perfect yorker. The left-hander departed for 65 in the second essay, leaving the visitors reeling at 209-7

Can England repeat their 2005 Ashes heroics at Edgbaston?

Ben Stokes-led England will now look to repeat history at Edgbaston, where Michael Vaughan and Co. beat Australia by two runs while defending 281 during the Ashes 2005 tour.

For the uninitiated, England declared at 393-8 in their first innings, courtesy of an unbeaten century from Joe Root (118*). For Australia, Nathan Lyon starred with the ball, returning with figures of 4-149.

In response, Australia were bundled out for 386 in 116.1 overs, as England got a slender seven-run first-innings lead. Usman Khawaja top scored with 141. For the hosts, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson scalped three wickets apiece.

A clinical bowling performance from Pat Cummins and Co. helped the visitors bundle out England for 273 in 66.2 overs during their second innings. Captain Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Harry Brook chipped in with 40s to stretch their lead to 280.

Australia resumed Day 5 at 107-3 after rain had washed out the first session. They need the joint second-highest successful chase at Edgbaston to begin Ashes 2023 on a winning note.

