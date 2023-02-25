[Watch] "One of my favourites" - David Warner turns into another popular South actor in hilarious reel video

Australian opener David Warner's face-swapped reel videos have become a hit on social media, with many fans praising the swashbuckling batter for keeping them entertained.

The southpaw was back at it once again, this time transforming himself into famed Indian actor Vikram. He shared a clip from the movie "I" on his Instagram handle on Saturday, February 25.

Interestingly, the cricket star had swapped faces with Vikram, and he can be seen fighting off a number of goons single-handedly in the gym. He quizzed his followers to identify the film, which many of them did accurately, thanks to the enormous popularity of the S Shankar directorial.

The Aussie captioned the post:

"One of my favourites 😂😂 name the movie???"

Warner has, on several occasions, expressed his love for Indian movies. He transformed himself into various actors time and again, which have received a big thumbs-up from his fans in the country.

On the cricketing front, the opening batter was last seen in action during the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India.

David Warner ruled out of the remaining two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Warner struggled to get going in the first two Tests of the four-match series against India. The veteran batter finished with scores of 1 and 10 in the opening Test in Nagpur.

He failed to turn things around in the subsequent fixture in Delhi, managing just 15 runs in the first innings. The left-handed batter was struck on the helmet by Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj on Day 1 and was forced to sit out the remainder of the game due to a concussion.

He also suffered a hairline fracture in his left elbow during the contest and was ruled out of the third and fourth Tests because of the same and has returned home.

Warner is expected to make his return next month during the ODI series in India. He has been named in Australia's squad for the three 50-over matches.

Meanwhile, India have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth straight time after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. The two sides will now lock horns in the third Test of the series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, which begins on Wednesday, March 1.

