Watch: “One more photo” – Usman Khawaja stunned to see David Warner’s fanfare in India ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Australian cricket team, involving David Warner and Usman Khawaja, are in India for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, which starts in Nagpur on February 9.

Khawaja took to Instagram on Monday (February 6), to share Warner’s fanfare in India as the Aussies flew from Bengaluru to Nagpur ahead of the first Test. Sharing the post, the Pakistan-born Aussie player wrote:

“When in India, Just go with (laugh emoji). One more photo.”

The video shows fans surrounding the Delhi Capitals player and clicking pictures and selfies at the Bengaluru airport.

Here's the video as shared by Khwaja on Instagram:

David Warner and Usman Khawaja key for Australia in Border Gavaskar Trophy

David Warner and Usman Khawaja will be key for Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The duo will look to provide a decent opening partnership during the four-Test series.

Warner has amassed 1148 runs in 18 Tests against India, including four centuries and three fifties. The left-hander recently smashed a double century in the recently concluded Test series against South Africa.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



The second of his Test career and off only 260 balls!



#AUSvPAK 200 for David Warner!The second of his Test career and off only 260 balls! 200 for David Warner! The second of his Test career and off only 260 balls! #AUSvPAK https://t.co/c0LXeJWgdB

Meanwhile, Khawaja has scored 198 runs in four Tests against India but is also in tremendous form.

The left-hander recently scored an unbeaten 195 against South Africa. The 36-year-old also had a terrific 2022 season, scoring 1080 runs in 11 Tests, including four tons.

Bharath Seervi @SeerviBharath



197* F Worrell, WI v Eng, 1960 (Captain: G Alexander)



194* S Tendulkar, Ind v Pak, 2004 (C: Dravid)



195* U Khawaja, Aus v SA, 2023 (C: Cummins)



#AUSvsRSA Declarations with a batsmen in 190s in Tests:197* F Worrell, WI v Eng, 1960 (Captain: G Alexander)194* S Tendulkar, Ind v Pak, 2004 (C: Dravid)195* U Khawaja, Aus v SA, 2023 (C: Cummins) Declarations with a batsmen in 190s in Tests: 197* F Worrell, WI v Eng, 1960 (Captain: G Alexander)194* S Tendulkar, Ind v Pak, 2004 (C: Dravid)195* U Khawaja, Aus v SA, 2023 (C: Cummins) #AUSvsRSA

It’s worth mentioning that the visitors will search for their first Test series win in India after 2004-05.

Australia have lost the last four Test series in India. They have also lost two consecutive Test series in their backyard. Hence, Pat Cummins and Co. will look to leave no stone unturned to reclaim the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia squad for the tour of India: Pat Cummins (C), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (VC), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Poll : 0 votes