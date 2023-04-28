[Watch] Pakistan players and coaches celebrate 500th ODI win milestone

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by five wickets in the first One-Day International (ODI) of their five-match series in Rawalpindi on Thursday, April 27.

The victory marked Pakistan's 500th ODI win in their long and celebrated cricketing history, and the players, coaches, and support staff celebrated the milestone with a cake-cutting ceremony.

Here is a video of the celebrations shared by Pakistan Cricket on Twitter:

A proud moment for Pakistan cricket as we celebrate this milestone.



The hosts won the toss and elected to field first on a placid Rawalpindi wicket. The bowlers did well to restrict the Kiwis to 288-7 in their 50 overs despite a fabulous century from Daryl Mitchell and a classy 78-ball 86 by opener Will Young.

In reply, Pakistan started brilliantly with a 124-run opening stand between Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq to set up the run chase. Despite losing a few wickets in the middle overs, the hosts ensured they were ahead of the required run rate and completed a convincing victory.

Fakhar Zaman was named the Player of the Match for his magnificent 117 from 114 deliveries, which included 13 fours and a six.

Pakistan are currently third on the list of teams with the most ODI wins, behind Australia and India, with 594 and 539 wins, respectively. They have also won the ODI World Cup once in 1992, led by the charismatic Imran Khan.

The side will look to repeat the heroics of 30 years ago in the upcoming ODI World Cup in India starting on October 5, 2023.

"The credit belongs to the fast bowlers" - Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on victory against New Zealand

Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five ODI series against New Zealand.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam credited the team's collective effort for their victory in the first ODI against New Zealand on April 28. He singled out the fast bowlers for their outstanding performance on a flat Rawalpindi wicket.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Babar said:

"This was a team effort, we want to start well. The credit belongs to the fast bowlers for the way we restricted them in the end. As a captain, to see players respond and execute plans feels good. The way Naseem bowled put the pressure on them and then the spinners could dominate. Then the way Fakhar and Imam played, then the innings Fakhar and I build together was great to see."

The skipper played a crucial role in Pakistan's run chase with 49 off just 46 deliveries. The 20-year-old fast bowling sensation, Naseem Shah, bowled a sensational spell of 2/29 in his two overs and was complimented by left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi, who also picked up two wickets in his ten overs.

Before the ODI series, the two teams played a five-match T20I series that ended at two games apiece. The second ODI will also be played in Rawalpindi on Saturday, April 29.

