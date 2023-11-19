[Watch] Pat Cummins roars in delight as Shreyas Iyer departs early in IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final

Australian skipper Pat Cummins made further inroads in India's batting line-up with the dismissal of Shreyas Iyer for just 4 during the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

Iyer got off the blocks with a boundary on just his second delivery against Glenn Maxwell. However, he probably expected Cummins from the other end to unleash a short ball barrage on him.

The Aussie captain bowled a back-of-a-length delivery that caught Shreyas Iyer on the crease. The batter ended up playing inside the line of the ball, getting an outside edge and wicketkeeper Josh Inglis completed a simple catch. Cummins was understandably ecstatic as Iyer could have done some damage had he settled in at the crease.

Here's the video of Shreyas Iyer's dismissal:

Shreyas Iyer's wicket broke India's momentum

India did lose Shubman Gill in the fifth over, but that didn't really affect their run-scoring as captain Rohit Sharma once again flew off the blocks. Virat Kohli initially took a bit of time but then got into his element, unleashing some delightful strokes.

Trying to take advantage of the fielding restrictions in the final over of the first powerplay, Rohit lost his wicket for 47 thanks to a brilliant catch from Travis Head. The last thing the Men in Blue would have wanted was to see Iyer head back to the pavilion soon after.

Both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have spent close to ten overs together at the time of writing and are trying to consolidate the Indian innings. Given that the hosts do not bat deep and just have Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja as the specialist batters to follow, Kohli and Rahul will need to bat as long as they can.

Australia, on the other hand, will look to keep chipping away with wickets and expose the Indian tail as soon as possible.