[Watch] Rahul Dravid affectionately embraces Shubman Gill after his match-winning 52* in final innings of 4th IND vs ENG Test in Ranchi

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was elated after youngsters Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel finished a tricky chase with smart knocks. Courtesy of their mature partnership, India won the fourth Test against England by five wickets and sealed the series with one match to go.

Chasing 192 on a weary track in Ranchi, India started well, reaching 84/0, but then the middle-order collapsed, leaving them at 120/5. Shubman Gill (52*) and Dhruv Jurel (39*) batted with great composure and weathered the storm to help India get to the target without any more casualties.

After the win, Rahul Dravid was seen embracing Shubman Gill affectionately to appreciate him for staying at the crease till the end for the team. It was also a special moment because Gill was under fire coming into the series, and several questions were being raised about his place in Test XI.

However, team management continued to back him at the No. 3 position, and Gill repaid their faith with vital performances in the last three Tests of the series.

"We were put under pressure"- Team India batter Shubman Gill after hard-fought win in 4th Test vs England

Speaking after the conclusion of the fourth Test, Shubman Gill claimed that their batting unit was under pressure in the chase after the middle-order collapse. He said that remaining patient and concentrating on rotating the strike helped them overcome the situation and reach home safely. Shubman Gill said:

"We were put under pressure but I think we had a good start by our openers. You have to see the situation and play accordingly sometimes. Their bowlers bowled good lines and protected the boundaries well. On a wicket like this, we have to be patient and take the singles. When they give any lose deliveries, try to pounce on that."

On his chat with Dhruv Jurel during their match-winning 72-run partnership, Gill continued:

"I told you batted beautifully and just keep the same mindset. The way he came down against the off-spinners was great. I wanted to take LBW out of the equation by stepping out in the second session. It means a world for us. There were some nerves after losing the first test but Rohit Bhai backed us throughout."

Gill has scored 342 runs at an average of 48.86 in the series after four Tests and is in the second position behind Yashasvi Jaiswal in the run-scoring charts.

