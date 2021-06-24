Watch: "Reminds me of my school days" - Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini enjoy a tennis ball game

Sri Lanka-bound Indian cricketers Deepak Chahar, Chetan Sakariya and Navdeep Saini were seen playing tennis ball cricket at their hotel in Mumbai.

All three cricketers are currently part of a 14-day quarantine in Mumbai ahead of their limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue play three ODIs followed by as many T20Is, starting July 13.

In a video uploaded by Deepak Chahar on Instagram, the cricketer from Rajasthan went back to his childhood days. He wrote:

"This reminds me of my school day’s . 😃 who all can relate? @navdeep_saini10_official showing aggression as always 🤣😂@sakariya.chetan"

Watch the clip here:

In the clip, Navdeep Saini is seen steaming in while Deepak Chahar is batting with a baseball bat. Chahar dispatched the good-length delivery past Chetan Sakariya, who was positioned at the covers.

Sakariya, who earned his maiden India call-up, also applauded the brilliant cover drive from Deepak Chahar.

I have worked both on my bowling and batting: Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar, who underwent a complete makeover ahead of the Sri Lanka tour, is determined to step up with the bat for Team India in the lower order.

Deepak Chahar said during an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda:

If I don't face enough deliveries, naturally I can show my batting ability. I had scored 40 runs off just 19 balls against Punjab when Dhoni bhai promoted me. I have also won so many games for my domestic team Rajasthan. So whenever I get a chance, I show my potential."

﻿The 28-year-old has two first-class half-centuries while also scoring one each in List A and T20 cricket.

While he is primarily seen as a swing bowler, Deepak Chahar insists that he has worked on his batting to be a decent all-rounder.

"I've worked equally hard on both my bowling as well as batting. But I don't face enough deliveries to show my batting ability. In CSK, Dwayne Bravo bats at No.9 and Shardul Thakur, who did well for India of late, is batting at No.10."

