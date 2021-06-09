Deepak Chahar undergoes a complete makeover 

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar has undergone a complete makeover during his time away from the game. After IPL 2021 was postponed midway through the tournament, the Indian players got some much needed rest.

The 28-year-old likes to experiment with various styles and recently posted two photos on Instagram of his new look. He captioned the image:

NEW LOOK 🤪 . Which one you like guys I couldn’t select one so posted both.

Chahar was last seen during the IPL 2021 plying his trade for Chennai Super Kings. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on May 4, unanimously decided to halt the tournament due to the COVID-19 crisis in India.

The players were kept in protective bio-bubbles. However, despite having strict measures, a few members of the staff and some players were infected with the virus.

This forced the BCCI to pause the tournament.

India Mens T20 Team Headshots Session

I have worked both on my bowling and batting: Deepak Chahar

The cricketer from Rajasthan scalped eight wickets from seven outings as Chennai occupied the second spot in the points table with 10 points before all play was stopped in the IPL.

While he is primarily seen as a new-ball bowler, Chahar had insisted that he is a good enough all-rounder.

Deepak Chahar batting at 11, insane batting depth and this might be the Mantra for Dhoni in #IPL2021 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 10, 2021

"I've worked equally hard on both my bowling as well as batting. But I don't face enough deliveries to show my batting ability. In CSK, Dwayne Bravo bats at No.9 and Shardul Thakur, who did well for India of late, is batting at No.10," Deepak Chahar said during an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda.

Deepak Chahar believes he can play crucial knocks for Team India in the lower-order if he gets more opportunities with the bat. He also recalled his heroic innings for Chennai Super Kings against Punjab.

If i don't face enough deliveries, naturally I can show my batting ability. I had scored 40 runs off just 19 balls against Punjab when Dhoni bhai promoted me. I have also won so many games for my domestic team Rajasthan. So whenever I get a chance, I show my potential," he added.

Edited by Diptanil Roy