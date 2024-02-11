[Watch] Rivaba Jadeja loses her cool after a reporter asks her about Ravindra Jadeja's father

Ravindra Jadeja's wife, Rivaba, recently responded to a reporter's question on her father-in-law Anirudhsinh's recent accusations directed towarss her.

The Indian cricketer's father had accusing Rivaba of creating a rift within the family, claiming that Ravindra had stopped contacting his father and sister post marriage. He also mentioned that he lived alone in a 2BKH flat despite being in the same city as the Team India all-arounder, and managed his expenses from the ₹20,000 pension of his late wife.

Anirudhsinh also suggested that soon after Ravindra Jadeja's marriage, Rivaba slowly started taking control of the cricket star's wealth and properties. He also revealed that the Audi car gifted to Ravindra at his wedding was purchased with his own money.

Rivaba, a BJP MLA, was asked to comment on her father-in-law's interview when she attended an event. She was visibly upset with the question and asked the reporter to contact her directly instead of doing it at a public event. She said:

"Why are we here today? You can contact me directly if you want to know about it."

"Let's ignore what's said in scripted interviews" - Ravindra Jadeja's reaction to his father's comments

Soon after Anirudhsinh's interview went viral, Ravindra Jadeja took to his social media handles to post a clarification. Claiming that it was a scripted interview, he urged his fans to ignore his father's comments.

He wrote on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter):

"Let's ignore what's said in scripted interviews."

Expressing his displeasure over the attempts made to tarnish his wife's image, Ravindra wrote in his statement:

"Everything said in the nonsense interview recently published by Divyabhaskar is totally false and untrue. It is a one-sided story. I completely reject it. I strongly condemn the actions taken to malign my wife's image. I also have many things to say; it's better that I don't make them public."

On the cricketing front, Ravindra Jadeja missed the recently concluded second Test of the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England due to a hamstring injury. He has been named in the squad for the remaining three fixtures.

