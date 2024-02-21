[Watch] Sachin Tendulkar plays gully cricket in Kashmir’s Gulmarg

Sachin Tendulkar is spending quality time during his first-ever trip to Kashmir. The legendary cricketer played gully cricket with the locals in Gulmarg in a recent video doing the rounds on social media.

The video surfaced a day after Tendulkar shared a video from the plane after landing at the most sought-after destinations in India.

IANS, a news agency, shared a video of Tendulkar playing gully cricket on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

“Sachin Tendulkar engages in a spirited game of gully cricket with local youngsters during his visit to Gulmarg.”

Earlier in the day, a video went viral on social media where passengers and crew onboard the flight chanted ‘Sachin Sachin’ to celebrate his presence.

The 50-year-old also visited the Kashmir willow bat factory, revealing that it was the first bat gifted by his sister.

He shared a video with the caption:

“The first bat given to me was by my sister and it was a Kashmir willow bat. Ab main yahan hoon to Kashmir willow ko to milna banta hai! P.S.: An interesting fact; some of my favourite bats had only about 5-6 grains. How many grains do your bats have?”

Sachin Tendulkar lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan, congratulates Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on newborn son

Sachin Tendulkar recently lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for his second double-century against England in the ongoing five-match Test series against England.

He also praised debutant Sarfaraz Khan for his twin half-centuries in the Rajkot Test, where India beat England by a mammoth margin of 434 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Tendulkar wrote on X:

“Double hundred, Double fifty. This duo of Yashasvi & Sarfaraz has been double trouble for England. I couldn’t watch them play live, but was very pleased to hear about their knocks. Keep it up!”

Tendulkar also congratulated Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on their newborn Akaay.

He wrote on the micro-blogging site:

“Congratulations to Virat and Anushka on the arrival of Akaay, a precious addition to your beautiful family! Just like his name lights up the room, may he fill your world with endless joy and laughter. Here's to the adventures and memories you'll cherish forever. Welcome to the world, little champ!”

Sachin Tendulkar is currently the mentor of the Mumbai Indians. On the professional front, he will be next seen in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

